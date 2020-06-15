Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Jared Haibon

Jared appeared on seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and even competed on the Australian version of the spinoff. While he had several near-romances during his time on the beach, Jared surprised fans in May 2018 when he and BiP costar Ashley Iaconetti announced they were dating three years after their rocky relationship began. A month later, Jared proposed in front of ABC cameras.

“Isn’t it crazy? Three years ago we met right at this spot on this very beach. I love you so much. You believed in me in time that I haven’t believed in myself,” he said before he got down on one knee. “You’ve always been there for me and so supportive, and loving. I don’t ever want another day to go by where I don’t kiss you and tell you how beautiful you are, how much you mean to me. You’re everything to me. You make me the happiest man alive. I had the opportunity to spend the rest of my life with you. So, Ashley, will you marry me?”

The duo exchanged vows in Rhode Island in August 2019 and reside in Los Angeles.