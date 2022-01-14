Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

JJ Lane

While JJ didn’t find a love connection during his time on Bachelor in Paradise season 2 in 2015, he started dating his costar Juelia Kinney in 2016. The duo, who went on to appear on Marriage Book Camp: Reality Stars, split after more than a year of dating. JJ started subsequently started seeing now-wife Kayla Hughes. The pair exchanged vows in February 2020 in front of family and friends, including Tanner, Jade, Jared, Ashley, Ben H., and Clint.

JJ, who shares daughter Gemma with his ex-wife, lives in Denver. JJ and Kayla announced in December 2021 that she is pregnant with their first child.