Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Nick Viall

Following a stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 — and a brief romance with Jen Saviano — ABC surprised fans by naming Nick the season 21 Bachelor. While he proposed to winner Vanessa Grimaldi during the March 2017 finale, they announced their split five months later.

Nick subsequently retired from Bachelor Nation, but competed on Dancing With the Stars season 24 and made his acting debut on an episode of the ABC sitcom Speechless in 2017. In addition to roles on The Coop, General Hospital and Teachers, Nick created Natural Habits, an essential oils company, in 2018 and launched his “Viall Files” podcast in 2019.

“I assume people have very low expectations when it comes to my acting career so I feel like, nowhere to go but up!” he joked to Us in November 2019.

While Nick has been linked to January Jones, Rachel Bilson admitted to sliding into Olivia Munn’s DMs, he is single as of June 2020.