Carl Radke

Carl agreed with his fiancé, telling Us that he loves the newcomers who haven’t been announced yet. “[Worst], bless his heart, Amit. Season 2, just not the right fit,” the Summer House star. “Randomly, a guy that I think should’ve get another shot, I don’t know why, but I think Alex [Welch]. We like Alex.”

Lindsay added: “It takes a little bit for somebody to, like, understand what you’re supposed to do, which is talk about your feelings, right? You’re still trying to get a lay of the land as a new person. I think if [Alex] had another shot, he might perform a little bit better, you know, eat a little less ground turkey.”