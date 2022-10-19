Cynthia Bailey

“I love this girl. I don’t know if you guys remember when Tammy came on. She was kind of short-lived, but she was so sweet. And it just was such a crazy season for her and for us. I think that was when we went to Miami — the police were called, it was a lot of craziness going on. I felt like she was a great person. And I think she came on with me. But I just didn’t feel like the show was good for her. It just didn’t feel like it meshed, so I was actually relieved for her when it was over for her, you know what I’m saying?” the RHOA alum said. “And sometimes, you know, it looks so easy to do these shows. Listen, I take my hat off to every single one of these Housewives from every single franchise. This stuff is not easy. And now that I get to sit back and watch it as a civilian, it’s like, ‘I have my popcorn. My Seagrams Escape bellini. Oh, this is great.’ Because when you’re actually on the show, it’s a lot of work. And it’s a lot of strong women that we work with. It’s not easy.”

Cynthia also named Kenya as the best. “I actually will take a little credit for that. I was very instrumental in bringing Kenya Moore on. She at the time was testing for Housewives. And I was doing a model search for Ebony magazine, and I remember calling production saying, ‘Hey, I hear this girl Kenya Moore is auditioning. She seems really cool. Can I ask her to be a judge?’ And they were like, ‘Well, I mean, it’s up to you.’ You know, I don’t know where she was at the audition process. But I don’t think it was that far at that time, to be honest. … She came to the Bailey Agency. We got into it. She showed out, I banned her from the Bailey Agency and she’s been here ever since!”