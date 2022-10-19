Kandi Burruss

“Best and worst! I don’t want to make nobody feel bad,” the RHOA star said before husband Todd Tucker pointed out that the worst could be someone getting the boot too soon. “I definitely felt like Claudia [Jordan] should have stayed for another season just because she was definitely a queen of shades. And I didn’t feel like people got a chance to really see her at her best. So I didn’t get I don’t think she got a fair shot. And honestly, I felt like Shamari [DeVoe], I didn’t think she got a fair shot too. She is funny as hell in real life and her husband is really great guy. And I feel like that was a couple that they really didn’t get the full benefits of them as a couple.”

Kandi went on to reference Tammy, a “friend” during season 8.

“Remember the year when I was pregnant and we were in Miami and her nephew had almost knocked her out and she hit the floor? … They tried to make her a Housewife, I think. Or they wanted to. They had her taking pictures. What was her name?” Kandi asked. When Us responded Tammy, she added: “No offense to her, but it didn’t quite make sense. She didn’t quite fit in with the group. Although, she ended up being good TV for that moment.”

While Kandi noted that she “changed the game” in season 3, she agreed with Todd that Kenya was a “great” and “hilarious” addition.

“I will tell you the first time I met Kenya Moore, she was so funny to me. I remember it was some event — I can’t remember whose spot it was. But it was a little event and she was there,” the reality star recalled. “And when I walked up, somebody was about to pop a champagne bottle. And they popped and it then shot across the room. She looked and said, ‘Amateur.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, she’s gonna be good.’ It was just the way she said it. The camera wasn’t on her, that was her natural reaction. I was like, ‘Oh, this girl is gonna be good!’”