Karen Huger

The RHOP OG gave a shout-out to Monique Samuels‘ late bird, T’Challa, as her best and worst pick. “It’s a bird. The birth became the Housewife at the moment, and we are all dynamic women, but this bird stole the scene,” Karen explained. “And I love you Monique, but no. T’Challa, really? And no disrespect, Monique. Rest in peace, T’Challa.”