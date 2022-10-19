Kenya Moore

“Oh, my goodness. Don’t make me say it! You know, I just think — it’s not a bad thing, [but] I think some people just don’t fit in with the cast. As much as I like and respect Kim Fields, you know, in her acting world and directing world, I just don’t think it was a good fit when she joined our show,” the RHOA star said. “But I have mad respect for her. She’s an icon, you know, but just going from being an icon and that kind of big actor to our show, it just didn’t match. So I would have probably say her. I think a lot of people were not necessarily well cast because they were not returned or renewed for the next year. So, I mean, you can pretty much figure that one out.”

As for best, Kenya said: “Since me? Porsha [Williams] was a good addition, she came in right after me. Eva [Marcille] was a great addition. And Claudia, I think, was a good addition.”