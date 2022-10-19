Teddi Mellencamp

“I didn’t watch Beverly Hills before I came on, so I don’t have a ton of history, but my least favorite Housewife is Camille Grammer,” the RHOBH alum admitted. “From Beverly Hills, of course, I love Kyle [Richards]. I’m sure everyone will make fun of me for it, but yeah, she’s one of my besties. … I think Kyle is the glue that keeps everybody together. She’s that one person that, truthfully, doesn’t take herself so seriously, which is why I think she’s able to move through situations so quickly, even if she has a bad year and a good year. She’s easy to forgive. She’s fun to watch. She has a true, organic, authentic family. You get all the things but, truthfully, it’s connecting all the women together because without her I don’t think there’s much cohesion.”