First Listen

Kanye chose not to say anything to the Atlanta crowd during his listening party ahead of Donda’s official release on Friday, July 23. Instead an audience, which included the rapper’s estranged wife and their four children, watched as he paced around the area while listening to his record.

Jay-Z’s collaboration on the album surprised many fans, and according to The New York Times, was a late addition. Kanye’s longtime recording engineer told the outlet on Friday that Jay-Z’s verse was recorded at 4 p.m. on the day of the listening session. One of his lyrics seemingly hinted at the designer’s affiliation with President Donald Trump: “Hold up, Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home.”