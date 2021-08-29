The Collaborators

Donda featured a lengthy number of celebrity cameos, including DaBaby and Marilyn Manson — who both joined the rapper at his third listening party in Chicago.

The album also credited Chris Brown as a lyricist for the “New Again” track, as well as artists The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Jay Electronica and The Lox for their vocal contributions.

Upon its release, many fans speculated that Ariana Grande provided background vocals on the title track, however, the “Positions” crooner confirmed those claims are false. “You sound beautiful @thestalone,” Grande wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time, reposting a photo from Stalone’s recording session.