The Title

The album is named after the rapper’s late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 from complications following cosmetic surgery. Kanye has always been vocal about their close relationship and also named his creative content company, DONDA, after her.

“This would have been the funnest time of her life,” the musician told David Letterman in 2019, referring to the fact that Donda never got to meet her grandchildren. “To have those kids running around that house, and being able to, like, go and buy them toys.”