Corey Gamble

The rapper came for Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble in February 2022 when he reshared an article claiming that Corey Gamble cheated on Kris Jenner while at a club. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that “this is a false narrative about Corey.”

West continued to go after his estranged mother-in-law’s beau the following day.

“God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway,” the “Praise God” rapper claimed via Instagram. “And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris [Jenner] got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called [himself] ‘a REAL n—ga’ He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party.”

West further alleged that “we” have never met Gamble’s family and that he is responsible for getting estranged wife Kim Kardashian “linked with the liberals in a deep way.”