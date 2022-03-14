D.L. Hughley

Amid West’s public comments about Davidson, Hughley called out people who laughed off the online behavior.

“It’s not funny. It’s never been funny. I think I have watched too many times when things like that happen. And a woman or somebody is not believed and then things escalate,” the radio personality explained from an interview with VladTV in March 2022. “He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I think you can’t write a beat so good that you can get to do these things.”

In response, the rapper seemingly threatened Hughley later that month. “DL Hughley is a pawn[.] Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL[.] So don’t speak on me or my children[.] I can afford to hurt u,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. West later shared a video of Hughley passing out on stage while suffering from COVID-19.

Hughley, for his part, questioned West’s mental health during the back and forth. “You can tell when people surround themselves with real ones. REAL ONES in your corner would NEVER allow you to threaten a man or his family, especially in a public forum,” the California native wrote via Instagram at the time. “Mental health is no joke… neither is the safety of a man’s home and family.”