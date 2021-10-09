Jimmy Kimmel

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host got into a Twitter feud with West in 2013 after spoofing the rapper’s BBC interview, in which he claimed to be the “biggest” rock star.

“JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS,” West tweeted at the time, alongside further expletive comments.

Before the feud was squashed in October 2017 when West appeared on the late night talk show, Kimmel revealed his excitement over getting in Twitter spats.

“I live for moments like that. When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy,” Kimmel told GQ in February 2018. “My wife makes fun of me. She’s like, ‘You are so happy right now.’ I’m absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that.”