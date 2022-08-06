Everyone Kanye West Has Had Beef With Over The Years

John Legend

The EGOT winner and West had long been friends, with the rapper even producing one of Legend’s early albums. However, things took a turn after West decided to run for political office.

“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be,” the former Voice mentor revealed during an appearance on “The Axe Files” podcast in August 2022. “I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting [Donald] Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly. I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then.”