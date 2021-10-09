Drake Peppa Pig Everyone Kanye West Had Beef With Over The Years

Justin Timberlake

The Yeezy founder name-dropped the “SexyBack” crooner during the 2015 MTV VMAs, recounting a past encounter between the two at the GRAMMYs.

“The contradiction is that I do fight for artists but in that fight, somehow, was disrespectful to artists,” West said at the time. “I didn’t know how to say the right thing, the perfect thing, I sat at the GRAMMYs and saw Justin Timberlake and Cee-Lo Green lose. Gnarls Barkley and the FutureSex/LoveSound album, and bro, Justin, I’m not trying to put you on blast but I saw that man in tears, bro. And I was thinking he deserved to win Album Of the Year. And the small box that we are of entertainers of the evening, how could you explain that?”

At the time, the Tennessee native jokingly tweeted back, “Kanye is so cute, y’all.”