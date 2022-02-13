Kid Cudi

West claimed that the Ohio native would not appear on his Donda 2 album because of his close friendship with “you know who,” seemingly alluding to Pete Davidson.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi wrote via Instagram comment in February 2022. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother.”

Cudi continued via Twitter: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”