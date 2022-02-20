So Many More

West shared a screenshot with a list of his feuds via Instagram in February 2022, and he added that the list — which included Amber Rose, Travis Scott, Harriet Tubman, South Park, and George W. Bush, just to name a few — didn’t cover nearly all of his grudges.

“Come on guys… This list is twice as long 😅,” he quipped. The performer suggested adding Apple, Spotify, Vivendi, Universal, Lucien Grange, Tik Tok, Black History Month, Obama, “the whole cast of SNL,” Hillary Clinton, “the Devil himself Corey Gamble,” Jeff Bezos, Charlamagne Tha God, Disney, “Librals” and “of course Skete” — meaning Pete Davidson — in addition to “any and all corny shit in general.”

“Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up It’s up for everybody!!!!! 😵😵😵😱😱😱😱 Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!” West added in his caption.