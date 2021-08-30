Exes

All the Times Kanye West Seemingly Referenced Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian on ‘Donda’ Album

All Times That Kanye West Seemingly Referenced Kim Kardashian Donda
“Hurricane”

West directly named the KUWTK alum, singing, “Heated by the rumors, read into it too much / Fiendin’ for some true love, ask Kim, ‘What do you love?'” 

He continued by bringing up their home in California together with the lyrics, “Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it.”

West even discussed his brief fling with Irina Shayk, which came to an end earlier this month. 

“Here I go actin’ too rich, here I go with a new chick,” the Yeezy designer sang during the track. 

