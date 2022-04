Khloe on Body Image

“My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it,” Khloé told Roberts while discussing body image.

During a Twitter Q&A after the special aired, the Good American cofounder said her “only regret” is she didn’t go under the knife sooner. “I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!” she tweeted.