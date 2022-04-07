Khloe on Tristan

The Revenge Body alum’s on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson ended for good in 2021 after he fathered a third child with another woman. The scandal marked the third time the NBA player made headlines for being unfaithful.

“I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me. I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe,” she said during the special, adding that she “did feel incredibly safe in the beginning” of their romance. “I felt really good for a time.”

Khloé also reflected on the first time Thompson was caught cheating on her — right before she gave birth to now 3-year-old daughter True in 2018.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth, and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them,” she said.