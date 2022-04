Where Kris Stands With Caitlyn

“We’re fine. We’re friends, I see her when she’s at a family thing. It’s, you know, settled down a lot,” Kris said of her current status with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Of the former athlete’s transition, Kris added, “It’s a subject that I never thought I’d have to directly deal with, confront, be understanding about something I didn’t understand.”