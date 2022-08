Terrific Traits

When asked in 2018 what she loved most about each of her famous family members, the KKW Beauty founder told Vogue India, “My brother’s sense of humor. Kendall’s sweetness. Khloé’s ‘I don’t give a f–k’ attitude. Kourtney’s savviness around finances. Kylie’s ability to just go for it and not care what other people’s opinions are. And my mom’s nurturing.”