Kim’s Reaction

Kim broke down at Khloé’s shower during her toast.

“I’m just really happy for you. … You have no idea how much love this baby’s gonna bring you and I’m just happy that you’re finally getting to a place that, like, you’re accepting this in your life because I just know that everything’s been so hard for you,” the Skims designer said. “And that just makes me really sad for you and just there’s no one that deserves happiness like you do. … If you can’t see it now, like, this baby is gonna bring you so much love and joy and happiness into all of our lives. You’re not going to remember what life is like without him.”