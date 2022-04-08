Khloe Kardashian

Addressing Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal for the first time, the Good American cofounder told Variety in 2022, “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

Khloé also revealed that the family will all be earning the same undisclosed amount on the new series. “We are all equals,” she explained. “It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment. We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us.”