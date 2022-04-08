Kim Kardashian

Though she hasn’t filmed with Pete Davidson yet, Kim told Variety in March 2022 that the Hulu series will go into detail about “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She also noted that she would be “open” to her boyfriend being featured in the future, adding, “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

When it comes to her divorce from Kanye West, Kim explained that she wanted to remain “really respectful” in front of the cameras. As for the vibe of the new show, the beauty mogul said, “My goal was that it was familiar and felt like home, like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re back.’ But updated or just a little bit more intimate.”

She continued: “We wanted it to be as current as possible. We hated how long we had to wait [for KUWTK episodes to air]. That was like the death of us, because once we got over something, we had to rehash it all over again.”