3. He Has Plans To Make Some Big Steps in His Personal Life

While celebrating his close friend’s marriage and upcoming baby, Karl hinted that he might be ready to make those big steps too.

“Wish you both even more happiness than you’ve experienced this far, and an everlasting love that will shine bright in your new baby princess. … Enjoy this new chapter. I know it’ll be full of surprises. 🙌🎊 P.S. @mike_raff, keep a journal and send me the cliff notes. May need that soon. Thanks in advance. 😂,” he joked in an Instagram caption in February 2021.

Karl’s ABC bio hinted that he is “ready to make finding his wife the priority.”