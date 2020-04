Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

The Emmy winner is renowned for playing some of the most bizarre characters in her eight years on SNL — and Baskin would fit well in her repertoire. After hearing that McKinnon would be portraying her onscreen, TMZ reported that the animal rights activist encouraged the actress to “utilize computer-generated imagery (CGI) of cats in the show rather than forcing real big cats to suffer just to entertain the audience.”