Bravo’s Involvement

In November 2018, Ravenel alleged Dennis is using her children for storylines on Southern Charm and filed for sole custody with the network’s encouragement. He also claimed that she is seeking sole custody of their children “for the sole and/or primary purpose” of remaining on the Bravo show and “progressing her story line as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children,’” the paperwork obtained by Us read.

Us Weekly previously reached out to Bravo for a comment regarding the allegations. In December 2018, Dawn, the former nanny who accused Ravenel of assault, filed a suit against Ravenel, Bravo, NBCUniversal, production company Haymaker Content and Comcast for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, defamation and negligence, according to the docs obtained by Us.