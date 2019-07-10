Drug Allegations

Dennis and Ravenel have both accused each other of having substance abuse issues in court documents. “[Ravenel] has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children,” Dennis alleged in October 2018 docs obtained by Us.

Ravenel, meanwhile, alleged that Dennis has a “prescription drug habit” in January 2019 paperwork. “[Dennis] abuses prescription drugs, is engaged in the use of illegal drugs, and consumes alcohol in combination thereof regularly,” he claimed. “[Dennis] has been intoxicated by the abuse of prescription drugs and/or use of illegal drugs while in sole care.” He also accused her of faking drug tests in the past, which she denied.

(Both Ravenel and Dennis have denied that they are actively using drugs.)

The former Bravo star also alleged Dennis “buys, sells and trades medications” from “friends, cast members an show producers.” She fought back at her ex’s accusations in January 2019 documents, asking Ravenel to testify under oath about his alleged drug use and provide evidence that Dennis bought drugs from Southern Charm producers.

In another response filed in January 2019, Ravenel reportedly refused to provide the documents Dennis requested because he believes she wants to “annoy, embarrass, oppress or create an unburden.”