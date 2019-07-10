Mental Health Allegations

Dennis accused Ravenel of having a “personality disorder of some type” in October 2018 documents obtained by Us. In January 2019 documents obtained by Us, she also reportedly requested a list of Ravenel’s potential health and mental health diagnoses in the last 10 years, specifically citing bipolar disorder as a possible diagnosis he may have been evaluated for.

In Ravenel’s November 2018 court documents, he denied suffering from or being diagnosed with a personality disorder. He then alleged that Dennis has “been diagnosed with multiple mental health conditions.”