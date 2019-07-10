The Ashley Factor

Dennis alleged in October 2018 court documents obtained by Us that Ravenel encouraged on-off girlfriend Ashley Jacobs to “verbally assault and attack” her during Southern Charm season 5. (Jacobs referred to Dennis as “an egg donor” on the series, which she later apologized for in an open letter in August 2018.) In his November counter-filing, Ravenel denied advising Jacobs to make “defamatory comments.”

Following their summer 2018 breakup, Ravenel and Jacobs have been spotted together on various occasions, including that New Year’s Eve. A source told Us in January 2019 that while Ravenel wants the nurse back, Jacobs “won’t be with Thomas in a romantic way again.”