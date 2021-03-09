Thomas Becomes a Father Again

Five months after Dennis exclusively told Us in November 2019 that the exes “have a great coparenting relationship” and are “moving forward,” news broke that Ravenel was expecting his third child with girlfriend Heather Mascoe. The pair welcomed son Jonathan in June 2020, and four months later, Ravenel revealed via Twitter that the duo were “getting married.”

During season 7 of Southern Charm, which aired in November 2020, Dennis revealed she learned of Mascoe’s pregnancy through her lawyer while she was temporarily living at Ravenel’s house while her place was being worked on. “I cannot believe I’ve been living in the house with this man who has been hiding a secret that he has a child on the way,” she explained on the show, noting she saw a pregnancy test at his house, but the former politician denied it was linked to him. “Meanwhile I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe if we got back together, this is what it would be like.’ My family, a piece of it was taken away. It’s no longer the Ravenels.”