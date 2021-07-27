Exclusive

Katie Thurston and ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17 Cast Reveal Their Top Choices for the Next Bachelor

Andrew S. Katie Thurston Bachelorette Season 17 Cast Reveal Their Picks Next Bachelor
Andrew Spencer

Andrew is rooting for Michael A. or Greg to get the gig. “They’re both really great guys. Michael A., I mean, if he didn’t make you cry, something’s wrong with your tear ducts,” he told Us. “He’s just such a genuine guy. One of the things that he said that I love most is that he knows how to love, and he’s been through a marriage. He’s been through death. He’s been through children, childbirth, like, that’s a guy who really understands and gets it. And Greg — first of all, it’s been the Gregerlorette so far. [We’ve] been watching him and just watching his, you know, his story. He looks like Ryan Gosling. He’s a freaking gorgeous man with a great personality. He’s my best friend. Both of those guys have my vote.”

