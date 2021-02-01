3. She’s a Bank Marketing Manager

When she’s not venting on social media, Katie has a steady day job as a bank marketing manager. However, she doesn’t rely on work to feel fulfilled. “Life really does pass by quickly. … I followed ‘the rules’ of life. Get the career. Save the money. Start that 401k. Buy the house. And for what? An entire decade to pass without feeling fulfilled? This past year, I finally unapologetically loved who I am. I lost people along the way. And that’s OK,” she wrote in a January Instagram post as she celebrated her 30th birthday.