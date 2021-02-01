Reality TV

Who Is Katie Thurston? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Defending the Newcomers

By
4. She’s Passionate About Sex Positivity

When she wielded her vibrator on national TV, Katie expected to face a little criticism from viewers. However, she wasn’t interested in what haters had to say. “I knew it could very well send me home night one,” she said during a recent episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I would have no regrets because it really summarizes who I am as a person, my sense of humor, my confidence, my sexual empowerment for females. I didn’t know what to expect [from Matt] when I did my little stunt. But he laughed. And I just felt like this huge weight lifted off of me after that.”

