Bachelor Nation Is Split

In addition to several Bachelor and Bachelorette alums having different opinions on how Katie and Greg handled their split, fellow season 17 contestants spoke out, with Connor Brennan tweeting, “There was no gaslighting in this episode, there was a fight between two people that you saw maybe 20 percent of.”

John Hersey subsequently posted via Instagram Stories, “Along with many of you, I watched last night’s episode and was shocked by some of the behavior I witnesses, namely the words and body language exhibited by Greg. Watching these actions get defended (and therefore normalized) strikes me as extremely unhealthy and a step in the wrong direction. It should be noted that an individual can be a good friend to some while simultaneously being harmful to others in another relationship; friendship cannot be an excuse to blindly defend someone’s behavior.”