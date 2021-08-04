Bachelorette

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s Messy ‘Bachelorette’ Split: Everything We Know

KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON ABC
Katie’s ‘AFR’ Tease

According to the press release, cohosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will “try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico” with Katie during the pre-taped special, which also includes a “tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure.”

Katie seemingly confirmed AFR taped in late July via Twitter. After Bachelor season 24 alum Madison Prewett tweeted, “Never trust your tongue when your heart is wounded. Hush until you heal,” Katie responded, “Should have read this before AFR.”

