How John Feels About Blake

After Katie told the season 11 Bachelorette that they still weren’t ready to share all of the details of their love story, Kaitlyn pointed out that Blake had already given his point of view, seemingly referring to his aforementioned appearance on the “Talking It Out” podcast.

“It kind of was disappointing, because Blake and I — and I think he’s gone on to say now on other podcasts — we both knew our relationship was not working out. My relationship with Blake was a very separate situation [from] my relationship with John,” she said. “There was not overlap. There was nothing but respect. It’s just two different situations.”

John added that he “witnessed their whole relationship” as one of Katie’s best friends.

“I watched how much effort she put into that relationship while it was falling apart. And what really pissed me off about that, like, listening to that podcast was when there started to be a narrative get painted that she was putting no effort in, and Blake was the only one putting effort in at the end,” he explained. “And furthermore, that in that time, where she was ‘absent,’ that she was somehow emotionally cheating with me. … It just pissed me off.”

John continued: “I met Blake and we hung out with Blake for a solid, what 12 [or] 18 hours? … And I did not have a negative opinion of Blake at all, like, we had fun together. We did an escape room and we hung out all day. But that’s why when that happened, I was disappointed at first. And then I realized I was, like, ‘This is him capitalizing on this opportunity,’ which I understand — I get how it works, like, seeing this world now for the past almost a year. … Just when it was at the expense of my friend, it was frustrating.”