Katie Had to Look Up John When People Thought He Won the Season

While the summer 2021 season of The Bachelorette was airing, fans were convinced Katie and John ended up together due to theories about her visiting a bar he used to work at in San Diego.

“At the time you’re thinking, ‘John, who?’ Let’s be real,” he quipped when Kaitlyn brought up the speculation.

Katie responded, “Honestly, I looked up his picture. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s John.’”