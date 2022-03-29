The ’12 Days of Messy’ Backlash

Katie made headlines in late 2021 when she assigned her Bachelorette exes Taylor Swift songs, kicking off her “challenge” with Blake and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

“I texted him, he’s like, ‘Haha, yeah, I know what you’re like.’ Everything was very fine,” she told Kaitlyn before admitting Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin’s reaction to “I Knew You Were Trouble” caused more issues. “It was a lot messier than I, honestly, anticipated. And I will say, with Thomas’ [song], it did not go the way I expected. It upset Thomas, it upset Becca. I did reach out to both of them the minute I realized that it was upsetting to them and understood where they’re coming from and heard them out.”

The couple’s response prompted Katie to cut Greg Grippo’s song to “remove any negativity going forward,” adding, “Everyone knows, probably, what Greg’s song maybe, hypothetically would have been.” (While Katie didn’t confirm the track title, there was a lot of speculation from fans that Greg was assigned “All Too Well” after their messy split and her accusing him of being a gaslighter.)