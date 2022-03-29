Why Katie and John Went Public

While some fans wondered whether the duo went public too soon, they didn’t want to live in hiding. “Once we explored our connection, we knew that there was something long-term there and we knew that we were going to have to kind of own that,” Katie said. “People talk about like, ‘Oh, it was so quick,’ and like, that’s fine. You can think [about] timelines, that’s fine. The show is its own quickness. But we just kind of wanted to own exactly what we are. We didn’t want to sneak around in public and have people take photos of us or come up with their own agenda or narrative.”