Katie Thurston Warns Not to Date Thomas on 'BiP,' Details Blake's Video DM

Warnings About Thomas

According to Katie, Thomas admitted that he was “mean” to Tre during an unaired part of their one-on-one conversation, which she called “the nail in the coffin” for her regarding the San Diego native.

“Tre is, like, the most kindhearted man. Once I heard that I was like, if you can’t handle, like, conversations — I’ve already experienced it firsthand, like, you aren’t able to communicate in a normal, effective way — now, you’re being mean to Tre, who’s a sweetheart, I don’t have time for you,” she said. “I wasn’t gonna waste any time with him. Like, yeah, he’s hot and I really was hoping, to be honest, to take him [to] a fantasy suite, but I don’t have time to waste.”

Katie added: “Thomas was the one who admitted it. He was just spilling words after words after words … like that conversation was way longer.”