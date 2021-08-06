Bachelorette

Katie Thurston Waits to Hand Out Final Rose in 1st Photos From ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

By
See 1st Photos From Katie Thurston's Pre-Taped ‘After the Final Rose’
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TAYSHIA ADAMS, KAITLYN BRISTOWE, KATIE THURSTON ABC
A Wrap

Katie has repeatedly said that she’s ready for her journey as the Bachelorette to be over.

