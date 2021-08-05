Bachelorette Katie Thurston Waits to Hand Out Final Rose in 1st Photos From ‘Bachelorette’ Finale By Sarah Hearon 38 mins ago KATIE THURSTON ABC 4 2 / 4 The Countdown Is On Katie looks serious in all of the snaps shared by ABC. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News