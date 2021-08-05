Bachelorette

Katie Thurston Waits to Hand Out Final Rose in 1st Photos From ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

By
Photos From Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Finale
KATIE THURSTON ABC
4
2 / 4
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

The Countdown Is On

Katie looks serious in all of the snaps shared by ABC.

Back to top