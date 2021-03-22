Bachelorette

Katie Thurston’s Potential ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details

By
Katie Thurston Potential Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties
 ABC/The Bachelorette/Facebook; ABC
5
3 / 5
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Brendan Knows Blake M.

Brendan and Blake both hail from Canada and keep up with each other via Instagram.

Back to top