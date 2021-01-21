‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Final Season: Everything We Know

The Kimye Drama

Season 20 of KUWTK will feature Kim and husband Kanye West’s marital woes, Us confirmed in January. The twosome have been rocky since the summer of 2020 when the rapper made headlines for controversial comments about abortion and their eldest daughter, North, now 7. Sources have told Us that the twosome, who also share Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 20 months, are in secret settlement talks as they prepare to file for divorce.

West is “less than thrilled” about their marriage struggles being documented on his wife’s show, a source told Us.