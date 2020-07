“Breakaway”

The titular song off Clarkson’s sophomore album isn’t just fun to sing at karaoke; its message is an important one for the singer’s young fans. As the American Idol winner herself was catapulted from the life she knew into superstardom, the song feels extra personal.

Notable lyrics: “I’ll spread my wings, and I’ll learn how to fly / I’ll do what it takes till I touch the sky / And I’ll make a wish / Take a chance / Make a change / And breakaway.”