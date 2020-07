“Broken & Beautiful”

As the theme song for the 2019 animated film UglyDolls, in which Clarkson voices the character of Moxy alongside Pitbull, Ice-T, Blake Shelton and others, “Broken & Beautiful” sends an important message about inclusivity and acceptance to kids — and adults — who need to hear it.

Notable lyrics: “We bury our emotion and pretend that we’re just fine / The only way to live now is to know you’re gonna fly.”